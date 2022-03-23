Realme GT NEO 3 schools Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with rapid 5-minute charge time

Realme has an answer to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: the GT Neo 3 with super fast charging

Realme GT Neo 3
(Image credit: Realme)
Max Slater-Robins
By
published

You would be forgiven for having overlooked Realme but the Chinese smartphone maker has been producing some of the best Android phones and best cheap phones for some time.

Today, the company has announced the Realme GT Neo 3 in China, the latest addition to its GT series, and it comes with a rather extraordinary feature: 50% charging in five minutes. Yes, five.

According to Realme, the feat is achieved by using its UltraDart 150W technology, a first. Using the 150W charger means the GT Neo 3 charges its 4,500mAh battery to 50% in just five minutes. If you opt for the 5,000mAh battery, the 80W charger can fill it up in 32 minutes.

Realme GT Neo 3

(Image credit: Realme)

If these figures are borne out in testing, then they leave the brand new flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the dust in terms of charging speeds. According to Samsung itself, the S22 Ultra takes 20 minutes to charge to 50 per cent charge, meaning that the GT Neo 3 charges four times faster. It's a big achievement and one that hopefully Samsung and all other phone makers can copy.

All of this charging fire power needs special care and Realme says it is taking 38 extra precautions to avoid overheating, including a temperature monitor that keeps the device under 43°C. The company also says the battery will retail 80% of its capacity after 1,000 cycles.

More than just fast charging 

And that's not all: the GT Neo 3 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100, which is based on TSMC's 5nm process and comes with eight cores. There's a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, too, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the GT Neo 3 comes with a triple camera system, including a 50MP sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor.

Realme hasn't given us any details on the European launch dates besides saying they are coming "very soon", so keep your eyes peeled on T3. In China, the 150W version starts at CNY 2,599 (around $410) with 258GB storage and 8GB RAM. 

It looks like the competition for the best phones crown has just hotted up considerably.

TOPICS
Phones
Max Slater-Robins
Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.