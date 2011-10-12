Pure One Elite Series II DAB radio released

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5 Pure One Elite Series II

Pure brings its One Elite in line with fellow members of the One branded DAB range adding listen later functionality and a satin touch finish to the stereo speaker packing unit

DAB radio and all-round audio specialist Pure has officially released a revamped version of its award winning portable stereo offering with the Pure One Elite Series II landing with 'Listen Later' functionality.



The latest edition to the company's range of One branded devices, a range which includes the One Classic and ultra portable One Mi, the One Elite Series II has undergone a design overhaul adding a satin-touch finish to its black and white available colour schemes.



Pure One Elite Series II Features



Touting listen later functionality allowing users to record programmes between 30 and 180 minutes in length depending on station's bitrate, the Elite Series II can be set to record on a daily, weekly, weekend or weekday basis.



Landing alongside the device's DAB capabilities is the standard FM tuner, the ability to pause and rewind live digital radio, 30 station presets as well as an alarm, sleep timer and kitchen timer.



Fulfilling the unit's portable abilities the Pure One Elite Series II hosts the ability to run off C-cell batteries or the company's optional ChargePak which supplies up 28 hours of power on a single charge.



Pure One Elite Series II Release Date and Price



Available to buy from a selection of retailers now, Pure's latest addition to the One family is to land boasting a minimalist £84.99 price tag marking out as a firm favourite ahead of the pre-Christmas shopping rush.



