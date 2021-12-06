PS5 restock expected at Best Buy today for Total Tech members

In a continuing effort to get next-gen consoles to those that really need them, Best Buy is rumored to be about to offer up its latest batch of PS5 consoles exclusively to its Total Tech members.

The extreme stock shortage of next-gen consoles caused by the lack of essential chips has been exacerbated by an influx of scalpers, buying up the stock and selling it for a profit. Retailers have sought many ways to reduce this practice but the most effective has been to use its own membership program. This often requires an annual payment and for you to log in to the website before being able to buy.

We've seen Walmart and GameStop successfully use this method to get its stock to the public but it now appears to be the turn of Best Buy. Best buy offers a Total Tech membership that has traditionally offered tech support, member pricing and two-day shipping. Now, however, it appears it will also get you access to the PS5.

Priced at $199 per year, Total Tech is more expensive than Walmart or GameStop's offering but there will be those willing to pay it, especially if they regularly buy from the store anyway. It's also a significant enough amount that you would struggle to make a profit if you're just using it to sell on the PS5.

A Best Buy sales brochure last week (tweeted by ChitoGamingYT) was advertising the PS5 alongside the Xbox Series S and Oculus Quest 2. Stock is expected to drop between Dec 6 and 8, with many suggesting that a release today is very likely. To be in with a chance, sign up for Best Buy Total Tech now and be ready with the links below.

