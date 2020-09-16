PS5 price and release date reveal: How to watch today's PS5 event livestream

This is it folks, the PS5 price and release date is about to get revealed. And, what's more, we're about to get confirmation as to when PS5 pre-orders are going to open, too.

This is a BIG day for gamers all around the world – it is the day when they will discover exactly when they will be playing next-gen PS5 games.

The PlayStation 5 Showcase begins today at 1:00 PM PDT (that's 8:00 PM GMT) and the livestream can be watched in the video below come the kick-off time.

Watch the PS5 event livestream right here

The PS5 event can also be watched directly at the official PlayStation website.

So, what's the big news in advance of the Showcase? Well, the BIG scoop is that the PS5 price has been leaked, with a major Spanish retailer's inventory for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition snapped.

That price? Only €499.90 for the PlayStation 5, and €399.90 for the PS5 Digital Edition. What does that mean for US and UK pricing? As we noted in our original report, this indicates to us that the PS5 price will be £449 in the UK and $499 in the USA.

And, while a £499 price point can't be ruled out, we now think it is safe to assume that those rumors of a €599 / £599 / $599 price point were false. We can't see Sony pricing its console that high, especially after the Xbox Series X cost was confirmed at $499 in the US, £429 in the UK.

As for the PS5 release date, mid-to-late November remains the smart choice. A recent leak indicated that we could be looking at the week starting 16 November, 2020. This feels right to us at T3, as Microsoft is launching its console on November 10 and Sony will not want the US console maker to get a big head start.

Indeed, we could even seen both consoles released in the week starting November 9 instead.

And as for PS5 pre-orders, nothing is yet confirmed (that's why we can't wait to watch today's PS5 event), but we're expecting them to open very soon. Xbox Series X pre-orders are opening on 22 September, 2020, so again we're expecting Sony is going to go around this date, if not before.

Want even more juicy PS5 hype? Then why not check out the official PS5 video reveal as well as its breathtaking immersion sizzle reel videos.