Philips Hue outshone? Wyze Bulb Color launches super-cheap smart bulbs

Wyze isn’t as big of a name on the smart lighting scene as Hue, but it’s a no less capable brand and a whole lot easier on the purse strings.

Now, it’s just dropped pre-orders for its new Wyze Bulb Color: $35/£25/AU$45 gets you a pack of four RGB-equipped, 1,100-lumen color smart bulbs. Shipping next month, the connected color-changing bulbs are far cheaper than competitors’ products, like Philips Hue and LIFX, which can leave you out-of-pocket pretty quickly if you break one.

As with Wyze’s wider smart product range, the Wyze Bulb Color connects to Wi-Fi, which removes the need for a hub to connect to your wireless network. Wyze’s mobile app uses Bluetooth to oversee your lighting setup, allowing you to manage it directly from one of our best phones. Great for when you are stuck on the couch on another lockdown boxset-binge.

Wyze promises a 90+ color rendering index (CRI) rating for its bulbs, which is just short of the maximum of 100 and will vividly illuminate any stretch of your home. As with any smart bulb worth its salt, it hooks up to Google Assistant through your Google Nest Mini; it easily works with Alexa through the likes of the Amazon Echo Dot or Amazon Echo, as well.

Wyze's Bulb Color will sparkle into life through voice commands and integrate with routines. It’s likely that it’ll offer some compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa Hunches, letting you dial up the functionality of Wyze's Bulb Color as part of a more autonomous smart system, although this is still unconfirmed.

Anything that squeezes functionality out of our picks of the best Alexa speakers, uniting our smart lighting into a tranquil utopia to unwind – well, we’re certainly on board. Although Philips Hue routinely tops our best smart bulbs, the individual bulbs can be exorbitantly priced, so this should offer a solid alternative to more comprehensively kit out your home at a much lower cost.

