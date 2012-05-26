Pebble Blue Samsung Galaxy S3 launch delays reported

With the May 30th Samsung Galaxy S3 release date just days away, new reports have suggested the Pebble Blue model is facing delays

With the official Samsung Galaxy S3 UK release date just days away, new reports have suggested the Pebble Blue model handset has been delayed due to manufacturing issues.



The latest reports, which come courtesy of Dutch tech blog Tweakers, have suggested the Korean tech giant is facing a rush to meet Galaxy S3 launch plans after it was forced to scrap 600,000 back covers for the Pebble Blue model due to unknown production errors.



Although it is reported the UK launch will not be affected by the unexpected delays, claims have suggested certain markets will face reduce stock levels of the Pebble Blue model with consumers instead being pushed towards the white S3 rendition.



Samsung Galaxy S3 Features



A true monster of the smartphone scene, the Samsung Galaxy S3 lines up with an eye-wateringly impressive 4.8-inch HD Super AMOLED display and a 1.4GHz quad-core processor running the show. Featuring Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, elsewhere an 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera is paired with 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities and a second 1.9-megapixel front-facing camera.



Are you planning on snapping up a Samsung Galaxy S3 handset when it launches later this week? Would you rather the Pebble Blue or White models? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.



Via: Ubergizmo