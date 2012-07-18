Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX7 unveiled as high-end compact

New high-end compact Panasonic snapper to land boasting Leica lens and 10.1MP sensor

Set to land later this year, Panasonic has unveiled the Panasonic Lumix LX7, a 10.1-megapixel compact snapper with an f/1.4 Leica lens

Panasonic has expanded its range of high-end compact snappers with the Panasonic Lumix LX7 officially unveiled ahead of release later this year.

Partnering with luxury camera specialist Leica to bring impressive optics to the pocketable camera, the Panasonic Lumix LX7 is to land in black and white colour forms with an ergonomic grip offering a more comfortable fit in the hand than past models.

Panasonic Lumix LX7 Features

Narrowing the gap in quality between compact snappers and dedicated DSLR offerings, the Panasonic Lumix LX7 is to see an impressive 10.1-megpiaxel high-sensitivity MOS Sensor paired with an integrated Leica DC Vario-Summilux f/1.4-2.3 lens for high-end results.

Far more than a simple point-and-shoot camera, the LX7 is to pair impressive stills abilities with 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities with the 24mm ultra wide-angle lens allowing for an expansive capturing range.

Ensuring that the snapper's inbuilt stills and video playback options offer up an accurate representation of the compact's capabilities, Panasonic has added a 3-inch LCD display to the device's rear with an impressive 920k-dot resolution.

Panasonic Lumix LX7 Release Date

Whilst Panasonic has yet to offer up any confirmed Panasonic Lumix LX7 pricing or precise release date details, it is expected the premium compact will touch down this September.

Are you in the market for a new, premium, compact camera? Does the Panasonic Lumix LX7 take your fancy? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.

