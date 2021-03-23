OnePlus 9 Pro launches with Hasselblad camera system

Today the OnePlus 9 Series has been launched, consisting of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The major takeaway for both devices is that they come with a Hasselblad camera system, however it is the OnePlus 9 Pro that gets the flagship variant.

Dubbed Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, this system "combines state-of-the-art hardware with meticulous software calibration for a significantly improved flagship camera experience".

Specifically, Hasselblad Camera for Mobile looks to set a new standard for color calibration on mobile phones so that images boast "perceptually accurate and natural-looking colors".

OnePlus 9 Pro - key info (Image credit: OnePlus) Dimensions: 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm

Weight: 197g

Colors: Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black

OS: Android 11

Screen: 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8/12GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128/256GB UFS3.1

Rear cameras: 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Selfie camera: 16 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Price: $969 / £829

In terms of the core hardware, the OnePlus 9 Pro's 48MP main camera is fitted with a custom-designed IMX789 sensor, and this is partnered with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto.

In terms of video, the OnePlus 9 Pro can shoot up to 4K resolution footage at 120fps, as well as 8K video at 30fps.

Moving away from the camera system, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid Display 2.0, which is a "new generation of advanced mobile display technology, integrating low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, the most advanced backplane technology used in high-end OLED displays, and lightning-fast touch response for gaming".

The big take-away from the OnePlus 9 Pro's screen is its LTPO technology, which enables the display to dynamically scale its refresh rate from 120 Hz all the way down to 1 Hz to match the current user scenario. So for example, when viewing images, a high refresh rate is not required, however, when playing a mobile game it is – and the screen adapts as necessary.

The LTPO tech means that battery life can be conserved when a high refresh rate isn't required.

In terms of core hardware performance, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and a fully integrated X60 5G Modem-RF system, the latter being the world's first 5nm baseband architecture delivering faster, low-latency 5G mobile speeds.

The OnePlus 9 Pro powers this hardware with a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports the firm's Warp Charge 65T technology that enables a 1-100 per cent charge in just 29 minutes. The phone also supports Warp Charge 50 Wireless, which can perform a 1-100 per cent charge in 43 minutes.

In terms of colorways, the OnePlus 9 comes in three nature-inspired colorways including Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black.

To catch up on the OnePlus 9 Series launch event be sure to check out the live stream video recap below.