Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti stock tracker: where to buy Nvidia 3060 Ti GPU in US, UK, and AUS

Nvidia's RTX 30 series launched last year, and if you've been trying to get hold of any of the GPUs in the range, you'll know first-hand what a seemingly impossible feat that is.

Whether you're trying to bag the pricey RTX 3080, or slightly less expensive RTX 3070, we've got you covered, but if the RTX 3060 ticks all your boxes, then we can also help you out with that!

Nvidia has already warned fans that it could be struggling to meet the demand for its graphics cards for the foreseeable future – right up until May, possibly. Nvidia isn't the only one facing supply issues, with Sony and Microsoft having similar trouble with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Luckily we have a PS5 stock tracker and Xbox Series X stock tracker, so you've got all of your bases covered.

The RTX 3060 Ti is the cheapest card in the RTX 30 series right now, but that'll change in a few weeks, when the RTX 3060 launches near the end of the month. For now though, you can pick it up from $399 / £369 / AU$688 at the retailers below, providing it's in stock.

As with our PS5 and Xbox Series X buying guides, we recommend that you make accounts at these retailers and save your payment details to get through the checkout process as quickly as possible.

And as with the consoles, we also recommend you steer clear of scalpers reselling the products at an inflated price. Patience will pay off, so don't get ripped off by paying over the odds.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti in the USA

Amazon

Amazon is a great place to pick up a new graphics card, but not so much if you're after the RTX 3060 Ti; the retailer doesn't seem to have the GPU listed at this time, but does feature the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 in its dedicated GeForce section. We'll be keeping an eye on the retailer for updates. View Deal

GameStop

GameStop seems an unlikely place to pick up a graphics card, but the retailer does list stock for some of the other RTX 30 series options. It doesn't seem to be stocking the RTX 3060 Ti, not that we'd expect to see it in stock anyway, but it's worth checking in on the site regularly.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy has a number of options available for the RTX 3060 Ti, but of course, they're all sold out right now. If you're really keen, you can pick up a gaming desktop with a two to three week waiting time but almost two grand.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart isn't as on the ball as competing retailers when it comes to the RTX 30 series. It doesn't look like Walmart sells the card separately, but there are options for gaming PCs; again they're approaching $2k in price, so you might want to check elsewhere first. View Deal

Newegg

Newegg has a good range of GPUs available, but not so much for the RTX 3060 Ti. Like a lot of other retailers right now, you can only buy the GPU as part of a gaming desktop, rather than standalone hardware. Hopefully we'll see that change as stock gets replenished.

View Deal

B&H Photo

B&H is shaping up to be one of the best places to get the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, with a great range of options from $479.99. There's nothing in stock at the moment, but like the RTX 3080, the website says that more cards are on the way, so we'll be keeping an eye on the retailer over the coming weeks. View Deal

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 in the UK

Ebuyer

Aside from the gaming desktops, there are no RTX 3060 Ti GPUs in stock at Ebuyer right now, but the retailer also has a "coming soon" badge displayed on the standalone buying options. Bookmark the page and check back daily. View Deal

Amazon

Amazon is a great retailer to check for restocks on products like the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nvidia RTX 30 series. It doesn't usually give notice when it comes to restocks, and there are no RTX 3060 Ti cards in stock right now, but bookmark T3's guide for updates. View Deal

Currys

Currys is another great place to look for RTX 3060 Ti cards – when it's finally back in stock. If you've been watching the retailer, you'll have noticed it's been getting sporadic stock of the RTX 3080 in, at certain locations, so it's worth checking the site daily in case you can pick one up. View Deal

Overclockers UK

Overclockers UK doesn't have any RTX 3060 Ti cards in stock right now, but the website says that there are more coming soon, which is great news given the plethora of options available for customers.View Deal

Scan

Scan is doing its best to keep on the top of the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti restock with a dedicated page for the RTX 30 series that's updated by 10.30AM every weekday. Paying a visit to the site in morning isn't a bad idea. View Deal

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 Australia

Mwave

Mwave has a good selection of RTX 3060 Ti cards available from AU$749. There are none in stock right now, but you can sign up for notifications to get an alert when Mwave has a restock.View Deal

Scorptec

Scorptec is all out of the RTX 3060 Ti, but is limited orders to one per household so that when they are back in stock, the retailer can attempt to thwart anyone trying their luck at buying up copious amounts of GPUs to resell. View Deal

PLE Computers

The RTX 3060 Ti is also completely out of stock at PLE Computers, and there's no inkling as to when we can expect more. We'll keep an eye on the website over the coming weeks in case it gets a restock.View Deal

Of course you an always try going to the source itself, and visiting the Nvidia website to check out its RTX 3080 restock situation.

If you want to balance your budget with your needs, you can check out T3's best graphics cards roundup to find one to suit your rig and your wallet.