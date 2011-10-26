Nokia and Monster Purity HD headsets unveiled

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

As if launching the Nokia Lumia 800 and 710 wasn't enough, Nokia has also announced a collaboration with premium audio specialists Monster to create a pair of headsets which go with the Lumia

Nokia and Monster have launched two new headsets the Purity HD stereo headphones, featuring an on-ear and in-ear pair of buds to compliment Nokia's two brand-new Windows Phone 7 handsets - the Lumia 800 and Lumia 710.

The two new headsets are fully compatible with the Nokia Lumia 800 and Lumia 710 and come with Monsters ControlTalk Universal on-cable remote which acts as both a mic and also media controls for the phone. On top of that you get all the features you'd expect from Monster's premium range of headphones: Tangle-free wires, removable cable (available for the on-ear) and also a Hard Shell Carry Case where you can store them.

There's no word on pricing or a release date yet but expect them to be about as expensive as most Monster headphones are, reaching the £100 mark easily, that said, with Monster you will get your moneys worth.

Getting the Nokia Lumia 800 or 710, will you be complimenting them with a pair of Monster Purity headphones? Let us know what you think via the comments box below...

Nokia Lumia 800 video: First look