Xbox Series X restock issues won't be over for months, says Microsoft exec

Microsoft fans looking to bag an Xbox Series X could be waiting as long as four months to get their hands on one, with a Microsoft exec dropping the bombshell that supply issues could extend as far ahead as June.

Last year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer warned of "months" of shortages and he wasn't kidding! The system is just as hard to get old of the PS5, but just last month, Spencer said that Microsoft is working as hard as it can to up production of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Now Microsoft head of investor relations, Mike Spencer, has told the The New York Times that Xbox Series X supply issues are going nowhere for now, possibly dragging on until June.

A Microsoft spokesperson shed more light on what's going on behind the curtain, telling CNET:

"We continue to see overwhelming global demand from our fans for the next generation of Xbox. In some instances, more consoles will become available on a weekly basis depending on the retailer and market."

It hasn't been a complete washout with the console; a number of retailers have been seeing restocks of both the Xbox Series X and PS5, which you can keep on top of with our Xbox Series X stock tracker, and where to buy PS5 guides.

Meanwhile, Samsung could end up being the unexpected answer to gamers' prayers, with the manufacturing giant reportedly being tapped by AMD for the outsourcing of its GPU which is used in both consoles, so things could be looking up, and we may see that June date brought forward.

Source: The New York Times