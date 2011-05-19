Nintendo Wii price drop sees console below £100

Wii available for under £100 for the first time

Nintendo's former motion gaming powerhouse the Nintendo Wii has dropped below the £100 mark for the first time in the UK as anticipation builds for the E3 unveiling on the Wii 2.

Retailers GAME and gamestation have today both confirmed they are to drop the price of the Nintendo Wii effective immediately with Ninty's flagship console to be available in store or online priced £99.99 bundled with either Mario Kart or Wii Sports Resort.

“The opportunity to buy the Nintendo Wii for under £100 is a fantastic chance for those who previously haven't experienced the Wii. We are delighted to offer this deal to our customers,” announced Neil Ashurst, Head of PR for GAME and gamestation.

Earlier this week what is claimed to be the much mooted Wii 2 leaked in a secretly filmed video from an advanced developer briefing. Whilst little was revealed about the upcoming console's specification, screens of the units controller were spotted with the hand-held peripheral seemingly set to sport a large touchscreen input display.

