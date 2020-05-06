Ring's new cheap Video Doorbell with Full HD video is perfect for never missing a delivery

Ring has just unveiled an update for its cheapest Video Doorbell model (known, simply, as the Ring Video Doorbell), which is available to pre-order now from Amazon for £89/$99/AU$199, and releases on June 3rd.

The headline upgrades are that it now has 1080p Full HD video (the last version was just 720p), it offers better night vision, new privacy blocking for sections of the video feed, and updated control over motion zones.

Video doorbells are hot stuff right now, while everyone's stuck doing most of their shopping online – you don't want to miss that vital package, and a smart doorbell tells you on your phone when someone's there no matter where you are.

The Ring Video Doorbell has two-way communication, so you can ask someone to drop off a package if you don't want to come face to face with them, and with its motion detection and night vision, it also acts as a security camera on the front of your house.

(Image credit: Ring)

You'll need a Ring Protect subscription if you want to store cloud recordings of what it sees, but you can view live video and get alerts from the doorbell without any payments beyond what the doorbell hardware costs.

The new privacy mode enables you to literally black out portions of the video, such as your neighbours' windows, if you want to offer them protection from the camera's eye.

As with all Ring doorbells, it can run totally wirelessly from a battery that lasts for months at a time in our experience, or you can power it from existing doorbell cabling.

If you've been looking for a smart video doorbell upgrade that doesn't break the bank, this looks ideal.

We're currently testing the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which shares a lot of features and technology with this new cheap Ring Video Doorbell model, and it's impressed us a lot – we'll have a full review of that more expensive model soon, and we'll get our hands on this one for an in-depth test whenever we're able.