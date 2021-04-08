New iPhone 13 clue points to a release date that will excite Apple fans

Last year the iPhone 12 range of phones launched later than usual, in October rather than September, with Apple effected by numerous supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And considering that large parts of the world are still wrestling with this issue, there has been much talk that the iPhone 13 could face similar delays, too, with chip shortages leading to the range being released later than normal, or in a staggered release.

Conservative iPhone 13 release dates have been forthcoming, with Apple slated by some commentators to once again miss its usual September launch window.

Those pessimistic predictions, though, seem to have been off course, as according to Digitimes, "TSMC will kick off volume shipments for Apple's next-generation iPhone processor dubbed A15 at the end of May ahead of schedule, according to industry sources".

TSMC is a major chipset manufacture and the fact that it is set to not only deliver the new A15 Bionic processor for the iPhone 13 range on time, but in fact ahead of schedule, adds serious weight to the iPhone 13 range launching in its usual September time slot – if not even earlier.

In comparison, last year's A14 Bionic chipset only went into production in late June, so the iPhone 13 looks like it is months ahead right now.

And, while the A15 Bionic is only one component in the iPhone 13 (albeit a key one), this news seems to imply that Apple really has got its supply chain under control now in 2021, and that Apple fans can look forward to seeing the new range earlier than what was expected.

This tallies with what we've heard from some analysts, who have pegged the iPhone 13 release date as in "the third week of September".

Here's hoping we hear more about the iPhone 13 soon, and especially the range-topping iPhone 13 Pro Max, which we recently got our best look yet at thanks to a gorgeous new design video.