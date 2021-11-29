Never lose your keys again with these Tile tracker Cyber Monday deals

You could save up to 40% on these popular Bluetooth trackers

Tile Cyber Monday deals
Yasmine Crossland

Prone to misplacing your belongings? Tile Bluetooth trackers are a cheap and easy solution, and now they're even more affordable thanks to the best Cyber Monday deals

You could attach one to your keys, slot one into a wallet, put one in your handbag or even inside your glasses case. It might be worth buying a few so you can make sure everything that is important to you is safe.

Connecting via Bluetooth to your phone, Tile trackers will help you to find the items you've lost using the Tile app, available for both iOS and Android.  If you're within Bluetooth range, you'll be able to 'ring' the tracker, so it'll play a loud noise to help you locate it. If you're outside of Bluetooth range, you'll be able to see exactly where it was last connected to your phone on a map. 

Tile Mate (2022) 2-Pack:  was $47.99, now $34.99 at Amazon (save $13)

Get 27% off the Tile Mate (2022) 2-Pack. With a 250ft Bluetooth range, this is the new tracker for 2022. Small and discreet, it won't look bulky on your keys. 

Tile Mate (2020):  was $24.99, now $14.99 at Amazon (save $10)

The Tile Mate (2020) has had a huge 40% price drop for Cyber Monday. Attach it to your keys or put it in your bag and you'll never lose them again (hopefully). This model has a Bluetooth range of 200ft.

Tile Sticker (2022) 2-Pack:  was $54.99, now $34.99 at Amazon (save $20)

You can buy the Tile Sticker (2022) 2-Pack for 27% cheaper than usual today. This water-resistant Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back so you can stick it to just about anything, like the TV remote or the inside of your glasses case. The Bluetooth range is 250ft which is plenty!

Yasmine Crossland
