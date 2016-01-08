Naim introduce the Mu-so Qb for music lovers short on space

The Naim won T3's prestigious audio award in 2015 for their impressive Mu-so music system. Their new speaker, just announced at CES, promises the same uncompromising sound quality in a much smaller package.

Naim engineers have taken a Tetris masterclass, arranging five drivers, offset and angled perfectly to create a left-right dispersion discrepancy.

Unlike the original Mu-so, there isn't space for an expansive bass port, so instead, two pistonic bass radiators work alongside a custom-made woofer that's driven by a 100W amplifier. The company claims this creates, "a depth of sound that you would never expect from a system this size".

Powering the Mu-so Qb is a 32-bit digital signal processor - the same that's used in the original system.

The speaker is controlled by a touch sensitive interface and solid aluminium volume ring. The Qb connects to pretty much any music source under the sun, capable of streaming audio from Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Internet Radio, Airplay, aptX Bluetooth, USB, or good old fashion 3.5mm jack.

If you've got the cash, you can even buy five of these little speakers and place them in separate rooms, creating multiroom audio controlled from a single app.

The Qb will launch in March priced at £595. Stay tuned to T3 for a full review.