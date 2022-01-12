Motorola Razr 3 leak points to fierce Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 folding phone rival

Straight off the surprising hit that was the Motorola Razr 5G, the company is preparing to release its next futuristic flip phone: the Motorola Razr 3. Look out Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, the best foldable phones just got a fierce new contender!

XDA-Developers have the details: the Moto Razr 3 will likely include Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and come with Android 12, which automatically should put it at the near the top of the folding smartphone pile, at least from a power point of view.

The Razr 3 would be Motorola's first device to ship with the 8 Gen 1, having previously made use of the lower-end Snapdragon 765G in the Razr 5G.

XDA also says that prospective buyers can expect ultrawide-band (UWB) support, which should let Razr 3 owners control devices around them, similar to Apple's iPhone 13 and other UWB devices.

But the news doesn't stop there: the source says the Razr 3 will come in 6, 8, and 12GB RAM configurations, bolstered with up to 512GB of storage. NFC will also be included for easier payments. There are also indications that the display will be 120Hz, putting it squarely inline with top iPhones and Android smartphones.

The resurgence of Motorola has been an exciting – and nostalgic – time in smartphone land, which is too often dominated by the same three or four companies. We can't wait to see the Razr 3 in the flesh.