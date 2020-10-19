Microsoft Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect plus the best deals now

This year, some of the best Black Friday deals are going to be available much sooner than you think. With the delay of Prime Day, both online retailers and stores alike are continuing the Prime Day action by jumping right into their annual Black Friday sales.

Microsoft's Black Friday sale isn't expected to kick off for some time, but many of the deals and offers you'll find over at Microsoft's deal page today actually match – and in some cases beat – some of their best Black Friday deals from last year. Plus, you can already find some Black Friday-beating deals if you know where to look.

🌟 Must-See Deal: Save up to $200 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7

For bargain hunters, this means you don't have to wait until November 27th to take advantage of Black Friday savings. You can save today on some of Microsoft's most popular products with discounts on the Surface Pro 7, massive price drops on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, laptops on sale for up to $600 off, and plenty more.

Shoppers looking for the best Christmas gifts, however, can find some incredible deals for friends and family but the selection of deals you'll find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be more varied. Microsoft's current offering of deals is pretty large as it is, and we expect it to be bigger and better than ever this Black Friday.

To help you make the most out of Microsoft's Black Friday sale and your holiday shopping this year, T3 will be covering the best deals available now through the big day. Be sure to bookmark and check this page often, we'll be updating it regularly with Microsoft's best deals today and leading up to their Black Friday sales event.

To get started, you can use the quick navigation menu or keep on scrolling to see Microsoft's best deals today.

We'll keep this list updated with the best deals happening today through Black Friday, Be sure to check back often for new deals, killer offers and Microsoft's best Black Friday deals when they arrive!

Microsoft early Black Friday deals: best Xbox deals today

Of course, Xbox Black Friday deals will be nothing to skip over this year. With the new Xbox Series X releasing soon, you'll find Xbox One X games, consoles, and accessories all on sale during the holiday shopping season.

Microsoft's online store will be THE place to find the best Xbox deals, so be sure to check back often as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Sign up for just $1 today

Jump into the world of Xbox Live at it's cheapest price ever today. Microsoft is offering a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 high-quality games, for just $1 right now! Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the best online gaming communities around.

Xbox Adaptive Controller: Save up to 30% off accessories

Players with limited mobility can save up to 30% on select adaptive controller accessories when they pick up the Xbox adaptive controller. Starting at just $99, save on additional accessories including Logitech's adaptive gaming kit, one-handed joysticks, power supplies, and more.View Deal

Turtle Beach Battle Buds In-Ear Gaming Headset

Was: $29.95 | Now: $19.95 | Savings: $10 (33%)

Grab a Turtle Beach gaming headset 33% off for a limited time at Microsoft's store. Now just $19.95, this in-ear headset features a high-quality mic and incredible sound playback for crystal clear comms without the added background noise. At this price, you can't go wrong.View Deal

Microsoft early Black Friday deals: best laptop deals today

Acer TravelMate P6 NX.VKLAA.001 14" Laptop

Was: $1,499 | Now: $899 | Savings: $600 (40%)

Acer's TravelMate P6 is a powerhouse laptop suitable for personal, student, and work use. With plenty of horsepower under the hood for anything from Excel to Photoshop, Acer's TavelMate P6 easily becomes one of the best laptops under $1000 with this deal. Definitely worth checking out if you need a new laptop, but we'd recommend grabbing a hard drive for extra storage space.

Specs: Intel i7-8565U | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 14" FHD 1920x1080View Deal

Acer TravelMate X3 NX.VHJAA.004 Laptop

Was: $999 | Now: $599 | Savings: $400

If $899 is still a bit out of your budget, you can step down to Acer's TravelMate X3 laptop which is even cheaper! Now just $599, the TravelMate X3 offers substantial power under the hood without breaking the bank. A great all-around workhorse laptop at this price!

Specs: Intel i5-8250U | 8GB RAM | 256GB | 14" FHD 1920x1080View Deal

Acer Swift 3 SF314-55 14" Laptop (Silver)

Was: $999 | Now: $599 | Savings: $400 (40%)

Get this killer Acer Swift 3 14" FHD laptop on sale right now for just $599, a massive $400 off it's standard retail price. A solid, all-around laptop suitable for personal and school use, Acer's Swift 3 is an absolute steal at this price. Get it before it's gone!

Specs: Intel i5-8265U | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | 14" FHD 1920x1080View Deal

