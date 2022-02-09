Samsung Galaxy S22 launch LIVE blog: all the Unpacked action as it happens

The Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is happening today and we are here LIVE. And by 'here' I mean 'at my laptop' and by 'LIVE' I mean 'only barely'. Wooh! A quick look around the Galaxy Unpacked venue tells me I have arrived somewhere in the region of 5 hours early. So I'll just keep talking for that period, to get y'all in the mood.
So now you're thinking, 'When is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event and Galaxy S22 event?' It's at 3pm GMT in the UK. In the USA it's at 10am EST, 7am PST, 9am CST. It's 8am MST, if you are Denver or thereabouts. In Australia, that equates to 2am EDT so perhaps we won't have so many Australian readers.
When the event starts, you can watch it right here, of course.
So here are some things that we probably won't be seeing at Unpacked, although you never know.
- New Galaxy Buds
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
- Samsung Galaxy Smart Shoes
According to leaksters, this is what to expect, specs-wise, from the trio of new Galaxy S22 phones. I'd just like to make clear that these are not official specs, so don't come crying to me if they turn out to be lies.
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Screen: 6.06-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+
Display resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 12
CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200
RAM: 8GB, 12GB
Storage: 128GB, 256GB
Cameras: 50MP + 10MP + 12MP
Front camera: 10MP
Battery: 4,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Screen: 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+
Display resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 12
CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200
RAM: 8GB, 12GB
Storage: 128GB, 256GB
Cameras: 50MP + 10MP + 12MP
Front camera: 10MP
Battery: 4,500mAh
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Screen: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+
Display resolution: 1440 x 3200 pixels
OS: Android 12
CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200
RAM: 8GB, 12GB
Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Rear cameras: 108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP
Front camera: 40MP
Battery: 5,000mAh
What is Samsung launching at Galaxy Unpacked? Our best estimate or guesstimate (bestimate?) is that there will be three new phones bearing the Galaxy S22 name – S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra – that's in ascending order of awesomeness.
There will also be the 'pro' Galaxy Tab S8 – that's a tablet as you probably guessed, and it may well look very much like the leaked image above.
Since Samsung's trailer invites us to 'break the laws of light' and 'break through the night' I think it's fair to say night-time photography will be an important element of these devices.
In slightly related news, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 owners just got a free update to help them stay fit. The consensus is that we're not likely to see a new Galaxy Watch at today's Unpacked event, so you'll have to content yourself with that.
First up, here are some important links, that I would like you to click on, read and probably share with all your friends via your favourite social networks. I WILL be setting a test afterwards so pay close attention.
Samsung Galaxy S22: all the latest news and rumours. How many will turn out to be true? Probably most of them, but perhaps there will be 'one more thing'. Or is that just an Apple events thing?
We think we already know what Samsung's flagship phone will cost thanks to an S22 price leak. If you can't be bothered to click on that, we're looking at €1,190 in Western Europe and $899 in the USA. This equates to £1,000 in the UK and AU$1,900 in Australia. Australian prices always sound so high, don't they? That's 0.03 Bitcoin as of 9am on Wednesday February 9. Probably a bit more by the time you read this.
Here is the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked trailer.
Samsung invites you to 'Experience the epic standard', which is something I think we can all agree sounds impressive. That Samsung statement in full: 'Sometimes the only way forward is to break the rules that hold us back. Break through the night and experience the epic standard.'
If you want to experience the epic standard in live blogging, I'll be updating this throughout the day, periodically, and then updating it with near inhuman speed once the event actually starts.