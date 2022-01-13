Leica M11: top 5 new features you need to know about

Leica has just unveiled the M11 – the brand's latest rangefinder camera that combines years of experience with cutting edge camera tech. It features an exclusive triple resolution sensor, expanded ISO range, dual memory, extended battery life and a streamlined and intuitive menu system.

Leica claims the M11 'represents a new benchmark in digital photography' and that it's the 'most flexible M-System camera in the brand's storied history'.

Here are five of the most notable new additions that will help it take on the best mirrorless cameras and best DSLRs.

(Image credit: Leica)

1. The black Leica M11 weights 100 grams less than the silver colourway

The Leica M11 comes in two classic Leica colour options, black and silver. What's interesting though is that the black-finish variant of the M11 features a top plate made of aluminium with a scratch-resistant coating, resulting in a body that is approximately 20% (100 grams) lighter than its silver-chrome counterpart.

By comparison, the silver-chrome M11 features a classic brass top plate and weighs in at 640 grams.

(Image credit: Leica)

2. The Leica M11 is an Apple “Made for iPhone and iPad” certified accessory

Upgraded connectivity features of the Leica M11 will be available through a new firmware version in the second half of 2022. This will enable the new M11’s advanced connectivity capabilities that will elevate your mobile workflows and enhance the Leica FOTOS app with the possibility to embed location data, access images via Bluetooth connection, and allow increased transfer rates.

Moreover, the Leica M11 is an Apple “Made for iPhone and iPad” certified accessory and as such, offers unique abilities that are exclusively available when using the included Leica FOTOS cable. For example, when you plug the camera into your iPhone the Leica FOTOS app will automatically open.

(Image credit: Leica)

3. The Leica M11's screen has been upgraded

The Leica M11 is focused on efficiency and ergonomics, as such, the controls have been arranged in a unique layout around the new 2.3 million pixel, high-resolution touchscreen.

The menu structure of the M11 remains consistent with that of the Leica SL2 and Q2, unifying the interface for a more user-friendly experience.

(Image credit: Leica)

4. The Leica M11 take image quality to the next level

At the heart of the new Leica M11 is a full-frame BSI CMOS sensor with Triple Resolution Technology. What exactly is Triple Resolution Technology? It means raw image files and JPEGs can be recorded at either 60, 36 or 18 megapixels, always using the full sensor area.

The 60-megapixel option delivers unprecedented image quality and detail resolution, exploiting the full optical potential of Leica’s latest APO Lenses for the M-System – whereas the lower resolutions enable faster camera performance, extended burst lengths, and smaller files.

The M11 also features a special IR + UV cut filter – comprising of two extremely thin, cemented layers of glass. Thanks to a new colour filter array, the camera also offers an improved, more natural colour reproduction.

The Leica M11 has a sensitivity range of ISO 64 to 50,000; it records a 14-bit colour depth and has a dynamic range of up to 15 stops. With the optional electronic shutter featuring a shutter speed of up to 1/16000 of a second, you are able to work with wide-open apertures, in bright light - without ND filters.

The M11 also marks the first-time multi-field metering in rangefinder mode will be available.

(Image credit: Leica)

5. The Leica M11 has 64GB internal storage

In addition to the SD card slot, the Leica M11 is equipped with a generous internal storage capacity of 64GB. This allows you to save image files simultaneously onto two different storage destinations.

For the first time, Leica has foregone the traditional base plate design, instead offering direct access to the battery and SD card.

The 1800mAh battery stores 64% more energy than before, and combined with the camera’s more efficient operation, allows for considerably longer shooting sessions. When the battery does need to be changed, it can be done via the newly added USB-C port.

The Leica M11 is available to buy now, priced at £7,500.

If that's a little more than your budget can stretch too, then you can check out the best cheap full-frame cameras, best compact cameras, and best travel cameras.