Latest porn site hack sees 73,000 credit card details stolen

The latest in an ever growing list of high profile data breaches, online porn site Digital Playground has been hacked with the credit card numbers and personal details of 73,000 subscribers stolen.



Gaining unlawful access to the adult company's private servers a hacker group self entitled as The Consortium has claimed to have hacked Digital Playground with the numbers, expiry dates and security codes for 40,000 credit cards stolen alongside the personal details and email addresses of a further 33,000 of the site's frequenters.



"This company has security, that if we didn't know it was a real business, we would have thought to be a joke - a joke that we found much more amusing than they will," an unnamed member of The Consortium posted online following the attack.



The hacking group posted a selection of the stolen data online claiming that Manwin, the Luxembourg-based firm hired to manage the Digital Playground websites, stored a host of user's credit card details in an unencrypted plain text form.



The Digital Playground security breach comes just weeks after more than 6,000 users of the adult site YouPorn were stolen after a similar hacking of the Manwin hosted site's discussion forums.



Via: BBC