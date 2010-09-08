Justin Bieber Twitter following has own servers at Twitter HQ

Canadian pop star is Twitter's number one

One of the worlds most popular 'twits' Justin Bieber has servers at Twitter headquarters dedicated to him in order to handle the influx of content from his 5 million plus followers, a Twitter employee has revealed.



The un-named Twitter worker reportedly revealed to designer Dustin Curtis the requirements of supporting the Canadian pop star's micro blogging following with Curtis himself revealing the news via his own Twitter feed stating: “"At any moment, Justin Bieber uses 3 per cent of our infrastructure. Racks of servers are dedicated to him”. - A guy who works at Twitter”

Curtis went on to add another update of less than 140 characters claiming: “"Most of the popular users on Twitter have dedicated servers for their accounts." -- The guy who works at Twitter.”

15 year old Bieber is a constantly trending topic on Twitter with people taking the marmite view of loving or hating him, often resulting in Bieber themed tweeted arguments. With over 180 million unique visitors checking Twitter every month, that's a lot of Bieber Tweets.

