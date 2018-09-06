iPhone XS launches next week but Samsung has a 5G Galaxy S10 to take it down

Apple, you may have heard, is set to announce its new 2018 iPhone XS range at a San Francisco event on September 12 but Samsung is already gearing up to respond with the announcement of a 5G powerhouse of a smartphone a mere six months after the new iPhones go on sale.

Every year, around the end of February, Samsung heads to the annual Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona to announce the latest in its Galaxy S smartphone range, and so February 2019 is almost certainly where Samsung will present the Samsung Galaxy S10 to the public for the first time.

To bring the wow factor, at least one handset in the new Galaxy S10 range is going to be packing 5G connectivity. That sweet snippet of info comes from Ice Universe, which has a solid track record when it comes to Samsung phone leaks.

According to sources, the Galaxy S10 adds a 5G version, based on Beyond 2 development, adding a 5G baseband.September 6, 2018

Samsung CEO, DJ Koh, who is not really a DJ; those are just his initials, previously said that the S10 would not be Samsung's first 5G phone. Some people – not us – took that to mean that Samsung's first 5G phone would be released after the Galaxy S10.

However, it now appears that what Koh was saying is that there will be a 5G Samsung phone before the S10 – that could be Samsung's folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy X – and then the S10 will come along sporting that same nippy 5G technology with speeds so fast you'll be able to instantly download anything short of your breakfast.

It's not just 5G that's set to make the Galaxy S10 one of 2019's top phones. Some very strong rumours say it will come with an in-screen fingerprint reader – something apparently held back from the Note 9 – smaller bezels and an all-new Infinity display.

Samsung won't have the 5G market to itself, though. Walter Ji, President of Huawei’s Western European Consumer Business Group, confirmed to T3 that Huawei will be releasing 5G phones next year, and the company took a step towards that when it announced its 5G-ready Kirin 980 chip at IFA in Berlin last week. Sony has also confirmed that it's readying a 5G Xperia.

So while Apple may occupy the smartphone limelight next week when it announces its new iPhones, it seems there are a whole load of Android challengers waiting to take back that limelight, and dab furiously in it.

Lead image credit: Science and Knowledge