iPad 2: watch the launch event in full

Apple sticks full 70 minute video up on its official site.

Still not got enough of the iPad 2? Want to see the second-gen slate revealed all over again? Then Apple has just the thing for you. It's slapped a video of the entire launch event up on its site, so you can see Steve Jobs take to the stage and tell the world all about his new tablet.

For those at the back, the iPad 2 is thinner than the original, measuring an iPhone 4-beating 8.8mm, rocks a 1GHz dual-core processor, dual cameras for using FaceTime, as well as recording 720p HD video and comes in white or black. It tips the scales at just 589g.

The updated iPad is due to hit UK shelves on 25 March, two weeks after it goes on sale Stateside. Orange and T-Mobile are both set to sell it on contract.

