iMac 2020 leak reveals INSANE spec upgrade

We might have got our first concrete details on the 2020 iMac, with a listing for benchmark tool GeekBench revealing some beefy specifications for Apple's forthcoming all-in-one computer.

Tom's Hardware spotted an unnamed iMac running an Intel Core i9-10910 CPU, in addition to an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics core. This is more than what's currently on offer in the iMac, pointing towards a new model. It should have a fair bit of grunt to throw towards tasks, with the i9 processor alone bringing 10 cores and 20 threads, a real boon for creatives.

If the processor looks alien to you, that's because you can't buy an i9-10910 off the shelves. The smart money is that this is a customised version of one of the i9-10900 Comet Lake-S chip that will outperform the standard model.

The fact that Apple is pushing towards its own ARM-based chips elsewhere in the business makes the introduction of this custom Intel chip slightly surprising. Still, as the iMac has a reputation as a phenomenally powerful PC for creative work, it makes sense they've picked one of the best tools for the job.

Moving from the processor, the Radeon Pro 5300 would appear to be a desktop version of Radeon's 5300M, the M standing for mobile, appended to slightly lower power graphics cards designed to draw a little less power. The Radeon Pro isn't a phenomenally powerful graphics card, and the Geekbench readout suggests it has 4GB of onboard memory, but the Radeon Pro series is aimed at professionals using it for graphics work such as CAD or video rendering.

It does indicate that the iMac will be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, although it's unlikely we'll find out any more about the 2020 model until later in the year. In the meantime, it's just enough to know it's coming, right?