Huawei Mate 40 launch live stream: watch it here

Huawei is revealing the Mate 40 today, its next big flagship smartphone. The company leads the pack when it comes to camera tech, so we're expecting some big things from the reveal.

Here's where to tune in to watch the reveal and get your first look at the smartphone.

Huawei Mate 40 reveal: how to watch

The Huawei Mate 40 reveal kicked off at 1PM BST and you can watch the YouTube livestream now – or check out the embedded stream above.

We'll keep you updated on all of the major announcements about the new smartphone as the stream progresses!

Huawei Mate 40: design

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Mate 40 is the first of the company's handsets to feature the 'Space Ring' design for its camera array, and features a curved display similar to the Galaxy S7 Edge.

The volume rocker still makes an appearance, but in an effort to make the device easier to operate, there's a virtual key to control the volume on the left-hand side of the phone; so it doesn't matter which of your hands is the dominant one, Huawei has you covered.

The Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ have a 6.76-inch Flex OLED Huawei Horizon display (curved at 88-degrees) with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Mate 40 sports a 6.5-inch Flex OLED display – curved at 68-degrees – with DCI-P3 HDR providing high saturation and contrast ratios. The refresh rate is also 90Hz.

Huawei says it's "very easy" to provide a 120Hz refresh rate, but it opted for the lower 90Hz in an effort to balance "power consumption, long battery life, and smooth operation."

The base model features 2D Face Unlock tech, while the premium models get 3D Face Unlock. All three devices have an in-screen fingerprint sensor for added security.

Huawei Mate 40: specs

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Mate 40 boasts dual stereo speakers that promise 150% stronger bass.

Both the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ are IP68 rated, as you'd expect, while the Mate 40 is just IP53 rated (dust resistant, and it can survive against spraying water, as opposed to full immersion protection offered by IP68).