Home Depot Memorial Day sale 2021: the best deals on appliances, power tools and more this weekend

Home Depot's Memorial Day sale 2021 is officially underway, giving shoppers a chance to find big savings and deals on appliances, home and garden products, power tools and more just in time for the summer season.

As the official kick off weekend for summer, Memorial Day sales are the perfect opportunity for thrifty shoppers to save on patio furniture, grills and other backyard goodies to make those summer parties even better.

For homeowners, the Home Depot Memorial Day sale is one of the best sales to check out for the holiday weekend. With discounts of up to 40% off major appliances and price drops of up to 30% off outdoor power tools, it's the Memorial Day sale you won't want to miss.

Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale

Home Depot has kicked off their Memorial Day sale, including savings on everything we've come to expect from their summer kick off sale. Find deals on appliances, outdoor power equipment and more now through Memorial Day weekend.View Deal

Home Depot's Memorial Day Appliance Sale

Save on small and major appliances including refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, dryers and more from top brands like Samsung, LG and Frigidaire. With discounts upwards of $300+ on select models, you're bound to find that upgrade you've been searching for.

LG 26 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Fridge w/ Instaview

Now: $2,298 | Was: $3,049 | Savings: $751 (25%)

Featuring a super slick Instaview glass panel, LG's smart refrigerator is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their home to smart appliances. Wi-fi enabled, smart home ready and stainless steel, what more could you ask for.View Deal

Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Platinum Front Load Washing Machine

Now: $698 | Was: $999 | Savings: $301 (30%)

A washing machine with steaming built in, you're clothes will be cleaner than ever. Samsung's Platinum washing machine offers one of the smartest washing experiences to date, featuring Self Clean+ cleaning alerts, Smart Care diagnostics via smart app, steam cleaning power and much more.View Deal

Frigidaire 30 in. 5 cu. ft. Single Oven Electric Range

Now: $898 | Was: $1,199 | Savings: $301 (25%)

While many may prefer gas ranges over electric, this price drop on Frigidaire's single oven is well worth a look if gas isn't an option. Includes 5 cooking elements with ultra fast 3,000W quick-boiling for fast heat up and even cooking.

View Deal

Samsung 7.4 cu. ft. Sensor Dry Electric Dryer

Now: $678 | Was: $899 | Savings: $221 (25%)

Samsung's electric dryer features Sensor Dry tech to prevent overdrying and proper cooldowns, making sure clothes stay fresher and more "new" feeling longer than standard dryers. Includes 10 preset cycles for fine tuning your dry cycle eve further for optimal drying.View Deal

LG 24 in. Front Control QuadWash Dishwasher

Now: $598 | Was: $699 | Savings: $101 (14%)

Exclusive to Home Depot, LG's QuadWash dishwasher features multiple cleaning angles and streams to provide the deepest clean possible. That along with a dynamic drying feature and your dishes will be so clean you could eat off them baby.View Deal

Home Depot Memorial Day sales 2021 grills

Home Depot Memorial Day Grill Sales

Cooks can find some great deals and offers on grills from Nexgrill, Weber, Even Embers and more through the holiday weekend. Currently, Weber's Genesis II line of grills are getting $50 off across the board.

LifeSmart Kamado 133 sq. in. Charcoal Grill & Smoker

Now: $379 | Was: $632.21 | Savings: $253.21 (40%)

If you're into wood oven style cooking than this is the grill and smoker for you. Cook anything from steaks to pizzas, roasts and even bread with that classic charcoal flavor with a 6-in-1 grill that puts even the best electrics and gas to the test.View Deal

Weber Genesis II E-310 Natural Gas Grill

Now: $729 | Was: $779 | Savings: $50 (6%)

Weber grills offer a great balance of high performance features including the smart iGrill 3 grilling technology with three powerful 39,000 BTU/hour burners to deliver consistent, even cooking throughout. View Deal

Kingsford 20 lbs. Signature Blend Grilling Pellets

Now: $14.99 | Was: $19.99 | Savings: $5 (25%)

Get a signature blend of mesquite, cherry and oak wood grilling pellets from Kingsford on sale for just $15 over the holiday weekend. Get that bold, sweet flavor for that roast this Memorial Day weekend on the cheap.

Home Depot's Memorial Day Outdoor Tool Sales

Save big on outdoor lawn and garden tools including riding mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers and everything else you need to keep that lawn in top shape.

Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless String Trimmer

Now: $179 | Was: $199 | Savings: $20 (10%)

Makita's LXT line of outdoor tools offer an excellent balance of battery life, power and portability to tackle smaller to mid-sized lawns with ease. The LXT line also uses the same battery for over 225+ tools, so if you're a Makita fan the new LXT brushless models are the way to go.View Deal

Ryboi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Chainsaw

Now: $169 | Was: $212.93 | Savings: $43.93 (21%)

Great for maintaining smaller trees and shrubs around the home, Ryobi's ONE+ line of tools offer a lightweight and cordless way to tackle the trees without the hassle of gas or cords. The brushless motor also delivers longer tool life and improved efficiency.View Deal

Brush Master 445cc 5.25 x 3.75 inch Self Feed Gas Chipper

Now: $1,499 | Was: $2,099 | Savings: $600 (29%)

Built to tackle branches up to 5-1/4 inch thick, this Brush Master chipper is excellent for mid-sized plots handling thicker trees and shrubbery. Features an electric start for easy start ups. Not for sale in CA.View Deal

Does Home Depot do a Memorial Day sale?

Like previous years, Home Depot will be having a Memorial Day sale closer to the holiday weekend. While not officially live, we expect to see Home Depot kick off its summer savings event as early as May 24th. Keep an eye out around that date for Home Depot to announce – or even start – their yearly Memorial Day sale.

How do I get 20% off at Home Depot?

That all depends on what exactly your shopping for. While Home Depot may feature online coupon codes from time to time, the best bet to finding a good deal at Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is to watch their special deals and offers landing page. It will feature every category of product receiving discounts during Memorial Day weekend, along with any early offers you can check out today.

