GTA Trilogy gets a major update across PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC

The new GTA Trilogy remaster has received its first major update from Rockstar since the collection launched across console and PC at the end of last year.

The main bulk of improvements includes better game performance and stability improvements across all platforms, alongside a number of collision, texture and signage issues. Additionally, there is a specific issue now resolved whenever players attempted to retry a mission from the last checkpoint.

The collection – made up of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, have all received a whole host of individual updates per game, according to Rockstar's support site . While all could be considered quite minor, together they go a long way to address a number of prevalent issues that have plagued the GTA Trilogy since launch.

Shortly after its release in November, Rockstar apologised to consumers for the state of the game and promised to fix these. "We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be," wrote the developer in a blog post.

I've personally been waiting for an excuse to jump back into the GTA Trilogy, after originally playing through GTA II on Nintendo Switch at launch. As you can imagine, that experience didn't turn out the best. GTA III held up pretty well (it's basically a driving game) but it just felt very undercooked. Hopefully, my experience with Vice City and San Andreas will be better following the implementation of these updates.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available across PlayStation 5. PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. It's scheduled to launch on iOS and Android sometime in the first half of 2022. GTA V is also set to launch on PS5 on March 15th, 2022.

If you managed to somehow miss it, Grand Theft Auto 6 was at long last confirmed to be in "active development" from Rockstar. To find out more about the game, head on over to T3's official GTA 6 hub for the latest news, rumours and everything else.