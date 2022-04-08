Google Maps is getting a detailed update that makes navigation easier

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Google Maps is the world's most popular navigation platform, even though it's not technically 'the best'. It's constantly improving, with Google refusing to rest on is laurels by adding new functionality and polishing touches.

The most recent Google Maps update adds a number of features, including a new service that will save you money, but the biggest update is focused on navigation, and should make Maps users very happy.

Google Maps is getting more detailed maps on all supported platforms, including mobile apps, CarPlay and Android Auto.

The more detailed maps have already been available for some users, but now Google plans to roll the feature out to everyone.

The detailed maps include rich information such as traffic lights and stop signs along the configured routes.

Google claims it has specifically focused on making it easier to keep an eye on the navigation route, so now Maps displays enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest.

(Image credit: Google)

The latest Google Maps update also aims to make the navigation experience a little bit more straightforward for drivers.

That means drivers are also treated to details about the road you’re driving on. For example, the shape and the width are more accurately displayed in Google Maps, and drivers can also see the nearby pedestrian islands.

Overall, I think these updates will make it easier to figure out which way to go and where you are, as the maps are a more accurate representaion of the actual surroundings.

Google says the rollout of this highly anticipated update is projected to start in select countries in the upcoming weeks. However, as with most Google Maps updates, the company hasn’t shared any information as to which regions are supposed to receive the more detailed maps.

We expect an update on this when the rollout starts, and we'll see reports of then the more detailed maps start appearing on people's smartphones, CarPlay and Andrroid Auto units.