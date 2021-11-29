Cheap telescope deals: 3 unmissable Cyber Monday Celestron bargains

We spy a whole load of beginner-friendly Celestron telescope bargains this Cyber Monday

Celestron 114AZ-SR Smartphone Ready Reflector Telescope
(Image credit: Alexander Andrews on Unsplash [background] / Celestron [product])
Ruth Hamilton

By Last updated

On the hunt for a cheap telescope deal in the Cyber Monday sales? Leading telescope brand Celestron has come through with not one, not two, but three bargains to shop. 

These are all beginner-friendly scopes that punch above their price tag, especially with these Cyber Monday price drops. They'd make a great Christmas gift for anyone hoping to get into astronomy. And because they're from Celestron, you know you're getting a quality product. 

For more options, check out our best telescopes for beginners ranking. Or, for something more advanced, consult our general best telescope article. And if you need an explainer of what the different terms mean, head to our telescope types guide.

Celestron 114AZ-SR reflector telescope:  was $179.99, now $103.99 at Kohls (save $76)

Celestron 114AZ-SR reflector telescope: was $179.99, now $103.99 at Kohls (save $76)
This 114mm Newtonian Reflector telescope from Celestron is designed as an all-in-one solution for beginners. It'll capture clear views of all the Moon and planets, Andromeda Galaxy, Orion Nebula, and more. You can also attach any smartphone to the eyepiece using the included adapter.

View Deal
Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit:  was $129.95, now $78 at Walmart (save $51)

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit: was $129.95, now $78 at Walmart (save $51)
Head to Walmart for a serious price-drop on this Refractor telescope kit, which comes with smartphone adapter and BlueTooth remote. It's designed to be beginner-friendly, and Celestron is one of the very top telescope brands, so you know you're getting a quality product.

View Deal
Celestron Cometron 114mm f/4 Reflector telescope:  was $199.95, now $184.95 at B&amp;H Photo (save $15)

Celestron Cometron 114mm f/4 Reflector telescope: was $199.95, now $184.95 at B&H Photo (save $15)
It's not as big a price drop as the other cheap telescope deals above, but it's still decent. This 114mm Newtonian reflector is an entry-level scope you can use to observe the Moon and Planets or delve into deep-sky objects like star clusters, binary systems and nebulae. 

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton

Ruth runs T3's Outdoors editor (think camping, hiking, mountain biking and adventure sports) as well as running the site's Wellness channel (covering sleep, relaxation, yoga and general wellbeing). She has tested more mattresses than her small flat can handle, and will talk at length about them to anyone who'll listen.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.