Cheap telescope deals: 3 unmissable Cyber Monday Celestron bargains

On the hunt for a cheap telescope deal in the Cyber Monday sales? Leading telescope brand Celestron has come through with not one, not two, but three bargains to shop.

These are all beginner-friendly scopes that punch above their price tag, especially with these Cyber Monday price drops. They'd make a great Christmas gift for anyone hoping to get into astronomy. And because they're from Celestron, you know you're getting a quality product.

For more options, check out our best telescopes for beginners ranking. Or, for something more advanced, consult our general best telescope article. And if you need an explainer of what the different terms mean, head to our telescope types guide.

Celestron 114AZ-SR reflector telescope: was $179.99, now $103.99 at Kohls (save $76) Celestron 114AZ-SR reflector telescope: was $179.99, now $103.99 at Kohls (save $76)

This 114mm Newtonian Reflector telescope from Celestron is designed as an all-in-one solution for beginners. It'll capture clear views of all the Moon and planets, Andromeda Galaxy, Orion Nebula, and more. You can also attach any smartphone to the eyepiece using the included adapter.

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit: was $129.95, now $78 at Walmart (save $51) Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit: was $129.95, now $78 at Walmart (save $51)

Head to Walmart for a serious price-drop on this Refractor telescope kit, which comes with smartphone adapter and BlueTooth remote. It's designed to be beginner-friendly, and Celestron is one of the very top telescope brands, so you know you're getting a quality product.