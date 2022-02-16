Cheap drone for beginners deal takes over $100 off the DJI Mavic at Amazon

Looking for a good yet cheap drone deal? Amazon is offering DJI Mavic's Mini Drone on sale cheap with over $100 off right now, offering hands down one of the best DJI drone deals you'll find today.

On sale for $298, this drone kit is down to its second lowest price ever and is the perfect choice for those shopping for a cheap drone. Ranked on T3's guide as the best cheap drone available, the DJI Mavic Mini boast an impressive array of features for the price.

DJI Mavic Mini Drone Combo Kit: was $399, now at $298 ($101 off)

Receiving a 25% discount, this perfect beginner drone setup is an excellent choice for newcomers and as a gift. Grab this one while you can, it won't be around long!

While our review of this nifty little flyer goes into much deeper detail, there's plenty to be excited about on this one. DJI produces some of the best drones around and even their budget-friendly options, like the DJI Mavic Mini, are no exception. While it won't have more premium features like auto-follow modes or obstacle avoidance, it makes up for it in both value and capability for the price.

Recording in 2.7K with an impressive 12MP camera, this tiny drone requires no registration to fly first off and at only 160mm x 202mm x 55mm, is one of the smallest drones available to date. An impressively small drone to consider once you realize this thing shoots 1080p FHD video at 60FPS and 2.7K at 30FPS. While it doesn't feature 4K recording, the drones 1/2.3" CMOS-equipped camera captures 12MP stills that provide incredible detail can clarity.

All at a normal price of just $499, it's already a pretty solid buy but at the discounted price of $298 it's a great value for the buy. If this isn't quite what you're after however, you can check out our guide to the best DJI drone deals this month or check out more offers on the DJI Mavic Mini below.

