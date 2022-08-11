Nevermind GTA 6, we want this Breaking Bad game from Vince Gilligan and Rockstar

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A Breaking Bad video game inspired by Grand Theft Auto was once pitched by the show's creator Vince Gilligan, it has been revealed.

Speaking on the Inside the Gilliverse podcast (via Comicbook (opens in new tab)), Gilligan confirmed that conversations regarding a major Breaking Bad video game adaption have happened in the past, however, nothing ever came to fruition. One of the biggest influences on the proposed title was mentioned to be the GTA series from Rockstar Games.

"You know early on, I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto," Gilligan said. "I remember saying to the guys, that are off running Apple now, the two gentlemen who said yes originally to Breaking Bad: 'Who owns Grand Theft Auto? Can't you have a module, can there be a Breaking Bad [game]?'"

"[It] still makes sense to me! That never came to fruition. There have been quite a few attempts at video games, some of them kind of made it to market. We tried to do a VR experience with the Sony PlayStation VR headset. We did a mobile game that lasted for a little while."

Check out the full comments from Gilligan below (50:50):

A Breaking Bad VR experience was announced by Sony in June 2017 and was expected to debut on PlayStation VR, though nothing has come of it so far. Otherwise, the mobile game being referenced was Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements, where players built their own drug empire under the wing of the show's main two characters, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. It was released on both iOS and Android in June 2019 before shutting down in September 2020.

Sadly for anyone hoping to see Walter and Jesse take to the streets of Los Santos or otherwise, Gilligan has explained that it's unlikely: "We just don't have enough bandwidth usually to make it work. He added: "I wouldn't hold your breath on a video game."

Breaking Bad finished its series run in 2013 before a spinoff series, Better Call Saul, started transmitting in February 2015. That show is now set to end with the final episode of its sixth and final season set to debut on August 16th, 2022. Both of which can be found on Netflix, although an end date might be in sight for Breaking Bad on the streamer.