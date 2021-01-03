Black PS5 SAVED! Faceplate manufacturer dbrand challenges Sony to stop it

PS5 users, around the globe, will soon be able to give their console a matte black makeover thanks to, Canadian device skin manufacturer, dbrand.

Previous attempts to produce custom PS5 faceplates, by other companies, have been quickly shot down by Sony's legal team. However, in a decidedly cavalier approach to this potential issue, dbrand has outright challenged Sony to stop it.

In a Reddit post on its official subreddit, dbrand announced that it will soon be accepting orders for its custom PS5 faceplates. At the time of writing, these faceplates will only be available in a matte black colour scheme but will be available for both the disc and digital editions of the PS5.

While a matte black finish will no doubt please numerous PlayStation fans, there are some that would love to transform their next-gen console with other, more unconventional, colour schemes. Thankfully, it appears that dbrand may be open to producing other colour schemes in the future but commented that it is 'focusing on Matte Black for now with a curated array of middle skins for customization.'

Once these faceplates are available for purchase, dbrand also plans to offer skins for the PS5 controller and middle section of the console. However, it should be stressed that these will be skins that rest atop the existing chassis of the devices rather than an outright replacement like the faceplates.

In its announcement, dbrand has stated that it expects its PS5 faceplates to enter mass production by the end of 2020, meaning that the faceplates could be available as early as the beginning of 2021. However, the company has explicitly stated that it will not accept orders until stock has arrived in its Toronto HQ. It elaborated further, 'If CD Projekt RED has taught us anything, it's that selling products before they're finished is a bad idea,' in a cheeky jab at the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

While all of this sounds incredibly promising, dbrand is keeping its strategy for dealing with any potential legal issues, understandably, decidedly close to its chest. Whether Sony decides to pursue legal action, similar to that which it pursued with other faceplate manufacturers, remains to be seen. For now, prospective buyers can register their interest at dbrand's website.

