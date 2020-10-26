Black Friday deals at Amazon take 30% off Panasonic Lumix cameras and lenses

For the budding photographers out there, we've got one of the best Black Friday deals you'll find all year on digital 4K cameras. For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 30% off or more on select Panasonic Lumix digital cameras and lenses.

That includes Panasonic's very own GH5 4K digital mirrorless camera! Originally almost $2,000, you can pick up this cheap mirrorless camera on sale at Amazon for just $1,400.

There's a whole lot more on sale, including digital cameras and prime lenses! To check out all Panasonic cameras and lenses on sale, head on over to Amazon today to score some early Black Friday deals!

Panasonic Lumix LX10 4K 20.1MP Digital Camera

Was: $699.99 | Now: $499.99 | Savings: $200 (29%)

Grab a 4K digital camera on sale today at Amazon, an early Black Friday deal that's just too good to pass up. Featuring full 4K recording capability along with some incredible image enhancing features, at $500 this camera is a steal. Great as a gift or for recording the holiday fun in hi-def!View Deal

Panasonic Lumix GH5 4K 20.3MP Mirrorless Digital Camera

Was: $1,999.99 | Now: $1,399.99 | Savings: $600 (30%)

The best deal on Panasonic's Lumix GH5 you'll most likely find all year, Amazon is taking a massive $600 off Panasonics mirrorless camera. The next evolution in digital image taking, mirrorless cameras provide higher resolutions, more detail, and incredible image quality.View Deal

Panasonic HC-WXF991K 4K Cinema-like Video Camcorder

Was: $999.99 | Now: $799.99 | Savings: $200 (20%)

Record the holidays in stunning cinema-quality with Panasonic's 4K camcorder. A great way to document your favorite time of the year with incredible picture quality and sound while saving some money in the process! An excellent gift for friends and family alike.View Deal

Panasonic's Lumix line of cameras is regularly rated as some of the best cameras available. With the discounts you'll find at Amazon, you'll be getting the best price on Panasonic's digital cameras and accessories before Black Friday even arrives.

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.