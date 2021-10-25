Black Friday deal: 40% off this Panasonic Lumix mirrorless camera on sale for $600

Most photographers know that cheap mirrorless cameras just don't exist. Running upwards of $1,000 and up, the latest platform in camera technology is getting cheaper as time goes on but still has a ways to go. This deal at B&H Photo, however, may make it a bit easier for those who want to give mirrorless a try.

On sale for $597.99, the Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 micro mirrorless camera is a great entry point into the new platform. Usually running at $1,000, this huge $400 discount offers one of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners and intermediate photographers at an unbeatable price.

Image Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Micro Mirrorless Camera

Now: $597.99 | Was: $997.99 | Savings: $400 (40%)

Complete with both 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses, this mirrorless camera kit is an absolute steal for the price. A great little camera for those just stepping into the world of mirrorless or as a gift for someone who is! View Deal

On par with some of the best DSLR cameras available today and a solid competitor for top mirrorless, Panasonic's DMC-GX85 micro mirrorless is a great buy for photographers of all skill levels. At it's standard price of $1,000, it's on the cheaper side of mirrorless cameras to begin with and this $400 off discount makes it a hard deal to pass up.

Not only does this come with the DMC-GX85 mirrorless camera body, the base kit also includes both a 12-32mm adjustable lens as well as a 45-150mm adjustable lens. Both of which provide a great range of zoom capabilities for a basic setup, offering crystal clear images with stunning detail and accuracy.

When it comes to value alone, this is an excellent deal on Panasonic's entry-level mirrorless camera. It's also just a downright good deal on a mirrorless overall. The deal looks to be running across multiple retailers as well, so if B&H Photo runs out of stock there's a good chance you'll be able to snag one from one of the links above.

If this particular mirrorless camera deal on Panasonic's micro mirrorless doesn't meet your needs, be sure to check out more deals on cameras below to find an camera that's right for you – at a great price of course. These include deals on cameras from Panasonic, Nikon, Canon and may more.

