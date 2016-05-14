Best Samsung Galaxy S6 deals and tariffs for May 2016

Samsung has now released the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones, but that doesn't mean the Samsung Galaxy S6 isn't great. In fact, it makes it an even better deal as the price has been dropped across all the UK networks.

The phone offers a gorgeous design - unlike the Samsung Galaxy S5 - and brings together a lot of different technologies to make one of the best phones money can buy right now. The camera technology is still great, the fingerprint sensor is fast and there's added extras such as wireless charging for when you're out of juice.

There's no microSD around for this version of the phone though so you'll have to choose between 32GB, 64GB or the 128GB versions. The deals below are all split into sections to help you choose the best one for how much storage you need.

The UK's best Galaxy S6 deals in May:

Further down the page you'll see all our recommended Samsung Galaxy S6 deals, but these top three are what we think are the absolute best Samsung Galaxy S6 deals out there in the UK today.



Samsung Galaxy S6 | £23.99 upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 4GB of data - £29.99pm

Weirdly it's actually cheaper to buy the Samsung Galaxy S6 with the larger 64GB capacity. That's what you get in this deal, for £29.99 a month, and £23.99 upfront. You'll get unlimited calls and texts plus a decent 4GB of data. Total cost over 24 months £743.75

Get this deal: over at BuyMobiles.net

Samsung Galaxy S6 | £25 upfront | Vodafone | 1000 mins | unlimited texts | 1GB data - £21pm

With monthly payments this low you can look past the lack of unlimited minutes on this deal (plus who needs more than 1000?). For a sweet £21 per month and £25 upfront you can get the Samsung Galaxy S6, 1k minutes, unlimited texts and a modest 1GB of data. Stick to the Wi-Fi, keep and eye on your phone calls and you've got everything you need right here. Total cost over 24 months is £529

Get this deal: over at e2Save

Samsung Galaxy S6 | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 30GB of data - £41pm

Free upfront, unlimited calls, unlimited texts and a MASSIVE amount of data. How much? 30gb. Yep you read that right. That's a lot, so if you're addicted to streaming on your phone look no further. All for just £41. Total cost over 24 months is £984

Get this deal: over at Mobile Phones Direct

Now let's break down the best Samsung Galaxy S6 deals by network...

Best Galaxy S6 deals on Vodafone with extras like Spotify and Sky Sports Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S6 | £25 upfront | Vodafone | 1000 mins | unlimited texts | 1GB data - £21pm

With monthly payments this low you can look past the lack of unlimited minutes on this deal (plus who needs more than 1000?). For a sweet £21 per month and £25 upfront you can get the Samsung Galaxy S6, 1k minutes, unlimited texts and a modest 1GB of data. Stick to the Wi-Fi, keep and eye on your phone calls and you've got everything you need right here. Total cost over 24 months is £529

Get this deal: over at e2Save

Samsung Galaxy S6 | Free phone | Vodafone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 6GB data - £31pm

This is a pretty standard deal - free Samsung Galaxy S6, unlimited calls/text, you know, the sort of stuff that's becoming coming across all network. You do get 6GB of data though, which is quite a lot, more than enough for most people in fact. All for £31 a month. Total cost over 24 months is £744

Get this deal: over at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S6 | Free upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 10GB data - £36pm

Loads of data to play with on this deal, plus unlimited calls and text, all for £36 plus the Samsung Galaxy S6 is free upfront. If you're streaming music, downloading things to your phone or just netflix bingeing on the go, then this may be a good deal for you. Total cost over 24 months £864

Get this deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Best Galaxy S6 deals on EE - The one with high-speed 4G

Samsung Galaxy S6 | £32.99 upfront | Unlimited mins | unlimited texts | 1GB data - £27.49pm

This is a really cheap way to get the Samsung Galaxy S6 on EE. The phone itself costs up front, but at £32.99 it's not too steep. You get unlimited text, 1GB of data and unlimted calls, all for £27.49. Total cost over 24 months is £659.76

Get this deal: over at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S6 | £23.99 upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 4GB of data - £29.99pm

This deal gets you a nice little bundle of unlimited calls/text plus 4GB of data, for £29.99 a month! While there is an upfront cost it isn't going to break the bank - just £23.99, which isn't a bad asking price for a phone that's just slightly over a year old.Total cost over 24 months £743.75

Get this deal: over at BuyMobiles.net

Samsung Galaxy S6 | Free phone | EE | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 10GB data - £44.99pm

This deal works out only slightly more expensive than the one above, despite the rather expensive £44.99 monthly fee, and even though it has a huge 10GB of data. Why, you ask? £305 in cashback that's why! That's not bad on top of the free phone, unlimited calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £774.76

Get this deal: over at Mobile Phones Direct

Best Galaxy S6 deals on O2 - the network with O2 Priority

Samsung Galaxy S6 | Free upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 1GB data - £28pm

Grab a little Wi-Fi and this deal should be pretty good for the casual phone user. You get the Samsung Galaxy S6 for free, with unlimited calls and text and 1GB of data (that's what the Wi-Fi is for) for a not too shabby £28 a month. Total cost over 24 months is £672

Get this deal: over at Carphone Warehouse

Samsung Galaxy S6 | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 5GB data - £35pm

You're sticking with O2? OK fair enough, that £1 O2 priority lunch deal is pretty handy. This deal is a little more than pound though, and it'll get you more than just lunch. For £35 a month you get the Samsung Galaxy S6 (free upfron) with unlimited calls and text plus 5GB of data. Not bad, not bad at all. Total cost over 24 months is £840

Get this deal: over at Carphone Warehouse

Samsung Galaxy S6 | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 10GB data - £40pm

Huge data allowence, check, free phone, check, unlimited calls/mins, check. This has all the makings of a good deal, but with monthly payments of £40 it falls short being a truly attractive offering. Total cost over 24 months is £960

Get this deal: over at Carphone Warehouse

Best Galaxy S6 deals on Three - The one with unlimited data

Samsung Galaxy S6 | £79.99 upfront | 600 minutes | unlimited texts | 1GB data - £25pm

Three is struggling to compete with its Samsung Galaxy S6 deals. This one comes with 600 mins, which isn't a lot, and 1GB of data. Sure you get unlimited texts but who texts these days? Plus that £79.99 upfront cost is pretty high compared to other networks. Three need to try just a little harder with their Galaxy S6 deals. Total cost over 24 months is £679.99

Get this deal: over at BuyMobiles.net

Samsung Galaxy S6 | Free phone | 600 minutes | unlimited texts | 4GB of data - £39pm

So maybe you're stuck with Three, maybe they just won't let you go. Anyway if you're determined to stay with Three then you can get this deal, you get a little more data (4GB to be exact) plus 600 mins and unlimited texts, all for £39. Yep, you can get better elsewhere, but we like to give you all your choices. Total cost over 24 months is £965

Get this deal: over at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S6 | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 30GB of data - £41pm

Do you need data? Lots and lots of sweet data, possibly for your Netflix addiction? Well you've come to the right place my friend. Here you can get 30GB of data - 30! With Unlimited calls and texts, and the Samsung Galaxy S6 for free upfront, all for £41 per month. Total cost over 24 months is £984

Get this deal: over at Mobile Phones Direct