Beats headphones users are getting a great free upgrade on Android

If your Beats headphones or earbuds work with the Beats app, this upgrade will be coming to you too

Beats Studio Buds being worn by a woman
(Image credit: Apple | Beats)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

Beats make some of the best wireless earbuds around, and while the brand is Apple-owned these days that shouldn't mean that Android owners get a second-class experience.

The Beats app for Android is getting some useful upgrades that Apple has carried across from its own iOS, and if your Beats work with the app then you'll be getting the new features too – depending on what ones your device supports, of course.

According to The Verge, there are two key new features here: Locate My Beats and Product Widgets.

What new features are coming to your Beats earbuds and Beats headphones?

The Beats app now has a new Locate My Beats feature that you can use to track down your Beats Studio Buds or other Beats earbuds, something that's a must-have feature if your earbuds are both expensive and easily lost, and the new widget enables you to add key features to your Home Screen: battery status and listening modes, so for example you'll be able to quickly toggle noise cancelling, transparency mode and so on.

That's not all Beats has been up to. It's also unveiled three new colours for the Beats Studio Buds: grey, blue and pink. The new models cost the same as the current red, black and white models and they should be available to buy from today, 13 April.

I really like the Beats Studio Buds, and it seems that you do too: according to Beats, the Studio Buds have become the fastest-selling Beats product globally to date in their first year. At £129.99 / $149.99 they're keenly priced compared to rivals and to my eyes, much better looking than the slightly more expensive AirPods 3 – but they're still a lot more expensive than our current pick of the best budget earbuds, Sony's exceptionally good value WF-C500. The Studio Buds sound better, but the Sonys are pretty good too.

TOPICS
Audio
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.