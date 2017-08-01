Apple itself just leaked the iPhone 8 design, but there’s more

Facial recognition also leaked in official Apple words

By

Well that’s it then, Apple has actually outright said what we can expect for the iPhone 8. That includes design details as well as some software and hardware smarts too.

Apple has written about the iPhone 8 in some software that actually lives inside the HomePod speaker. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith found the hidden information about iPhone 8 in relation to the HomePod.

Primarily the words reveal that the iPhone 8 will come with a powerful facial recognition system. This, according to the leak, will use infrared to detect the face of the phone’s owner - perfect for in the dark. That can then be used to also unlock the HomePod. 

There was also a diagram which shows off an iPhone that is, as rumours have suggested, bezel-free. Of course this is a basic design image so could have simply left off some details like the front facing camera and speakers, which are expected to be hidden in the iPhone 8.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 8 with a bezel free front which has no home button and hides the front facing speaker, camera and sensors behind the glass of the screen. Expect to see the iPhone 8 appear around the time the HomePod is released later this year.

iPhone 8 or iPhone X: what we want to see from Apple

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.