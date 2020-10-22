Apple AirPods Pro 2 leak reveals price and new features

Apple fans, we think it fair to say, have been waiting patiently for news on the follow-up to the Apple AirPods Pro. Last year Apple dropped the second generation of AirPods, but until now there had been no sign of AirPods Pro 2.

That, though, looks like it has just changed dramatically, with an established Apple leakster spilling the beans on the AirPods Pro gen 2. That leakster is LeaksApplePro and the information includes details on the gen 2 price, release date, battery and new features.

AirPods Pro gen 2-249$-Better battery life-A bit better of noise cancelling.-Ambient light sensors.Overall, a not so great update, more of like the AirPods gen 2 over AirPods gen 1.Expect them to release in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.October 19, 2020

As can be seen in the tweet above, the Apple AirPods Pro gen 2 price is pegged at $249, while it is set to offer improvements to battery life and noise cancelling functionality. It is also set to deliver some ambient light sensors, the true function of which right now remains a mystery.

One theory is that the light sensors could be used to track certain body functions like heart rate, which we've already seen on earphones like the Jabra Sport Pulse.

In terms of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 release date, that is slated to be scheduled for either Q4 of 2021 or Q1 of 2022, so it looks like we won't see these new true wireless buds any time soon.

That price, by the way, is the same price that the current first-gen AirPods Pro retail for right now on the official Apple Store, so we're confident that upon the launch of the gen 2 we'll see gen 1 reduced in price.

From here at T3 we have to agree somewhat with the LeaksApplePro when they say that "overall, a not so great update" when describing the AirPods Pro 2. Yes, better battery life and noise cancelling are welcome, and yes the price has not increased, but considering the AirPods Pro have been on the market now for just under a year, we were expecting this sort of update now, not in over a year's time.

Hopefully we will see the second generation of AirPods Pro sooner than this leak suggests, or when it does finally come, it offers far more than just an iterative tech bump.

Via: Tom's Guide