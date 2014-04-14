Age of Empires coming to iPad. Not everyone happy about it

The trailer for Age of Empires: World Domination is here, but fans are already miffed at the idea of their cherished game being converted for iPad

Microsoft has unveiled the first trailer for Age of Empires: World Domination, an iPad take on the classic Age of Empires gaming series.



Japanese mobile game developers KLab take on the game will give players the opportunity to lead civilisations such as the Celts, Vikings, Franks and Huns with the same real-time strategy format as previous games.



The trailer for Age of Empires: World Domination may have only been live for less than a week but already fans of the game are concerned about what they're seeing.

Many fans worry that the Age of Empires complex strategy gameplay and realistic historical narrative will be comprised to make the game into a more accessible cash cow.

A lot of a criticism is also thrown at the graphics and animation, which many feel are cartoonish and not in tune with the Age of Empires they spent countless happy hours on.

The game has been kicking up a storm across forums and discussion boards with fans of the original games worried about the direction the new iPad game is taking.



This isn't the first time conversions of beloved classic games has wound up fans, with Dungeon Keeper for iPad causing a storm whilst the recent RollerCoaster Tycoon 4 mobile conversion was unanimously slated on the YouTube page.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think via Facebook.





by Tom Hale

