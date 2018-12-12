A great Christmas gift under £100: Philips Series 7000 shaver, over £200 off

Today is Shaver Deals Tuesday at T3. We've already seen a massive price cut on the range-topping, follicle-chopping Braun Series 9 and now there's this.

One of the best electric shavers for sensitive skin, Philips' Series 7000 was designed with the help of top dermatologists. And if you're also sensitive to high prices there's good news today because this nearly-a-flagship shaver is under £100 for one day only.

Philips Series 7000 | £99.99 | Was £300 | Save £200.01 Sitting in the range just below the all-conquering Series 9000 rotary shaver, the Series 7000 is marketed at those with sensitive skin but it's also an all-round, high-quality everyday shaver. Unlike the Series 9000, or Braun's Series 9, we wouldn't necessarily recommend using this on 3+ days of beard growth, but if you shave every day it'll keep you smooth with no fuss. Many guys will feel like they've barely shaved at all, so effortlessly does it remove stubble. This package includes a SmartClean & Charge System dock, which jet-cleans and charges your shaver, which moves this from being a mere deal to being a D.E.A.L. It's somewhat less cumbersome than many such docks, too, which is a boon. The £300 supposed RRP is a bit ridiculous, and in general you'll find this on sale around the £150-£200 mark. Going under £100, however, makes it a great deal, and a very obvious Christmas gift idea for the man in your life, even if that is you.View Deal

Philips Series 7000 shaves smoooother

Philips Series 7000: mister lather lather

This shaver was co-developed with dermatologists and is 'proven to reduce skin irritation whilst shaving' compared to a wet shave blade. That's thanks in part to the SkinGlide Comfort rings on its rotary head, which boast a unique anti-friction coating. Beneath them, GentlePrecision blades continue the non-abrasive theme. As it's waterproof, you can also use it with shaving foam or in the shower if you wish.

The five-direction Dynamic Flex Heads gently 'follow all the contours of the face and neck with less pressure and minimised skin stress'.

This package includes a Precision Trimmer head, travel pouch and the SmartClean & Charge System dock. This, as the name suggests, charges your shaver whilst deep cleaning it. You'll need to keep stocked up with cleaning cartridges, mind.