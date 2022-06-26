How to delete Twitter and remove all your data, likes and Tweets

The news that Elon Musk intends to buy Twitter and let all the bad people back on has caused a mass migration from the service, with many people searching for how to delete Twitter. Which is no surprise, really.
Whatever your reasons for wanting to delete Twitter, however, here's how nuke Twitter from orbit and salt the earth. Or less dramatically, how to delete and deactivate your Twitter account permanently.
How to delete Twitter: Step by step guide
The best way to delete your Twitter account is to log in at Twitter.com (opens in new tab) and then click on the three-dot More icon in the left hand sidebar.
You should now see a link down towards the bottom that says Settings and Privacy. I've highlighted it in the screenshot above for your convenience.
From there you should see a panel heading called Settings, with one to the right saying Your Account. Click into that.
The option you want is the last one featured, which is Deactivate Your Account. Screenshot below.
Should I delete Twitter? What you need to know
There are some things you need to know before you do this, though, and they're important.
1. You can change your mind within 30 days, after which your profile, account and tweets are gone.
2. Deactivating will remove your tweets from Twitter, but they may still appear in search results and in other people's screenshots.
3. When your account is gone so is your username, which means another user may pick it up and use it. If you have a fairly high-profile account it might be better to prevent that from happening by keeping your account live and just not posting any more.