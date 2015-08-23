T3 Awards 2015: 6 stunning televisions want your vote for TV of the Year

Previous Next 1/7

The year of ultra-HD

2015 was not the year that Apple made a television and looking at the TVs on the TV of the Year list, it's hard to think what Cook and co could bring to this category. In short: TVs are now so packed with innovation, not even the likes of Apple can improve on what is happening in this sector.

The following TVs are all stunning. They all show that even with the real worry of people turning to mobile devices as their first screen, let alone second or third, the big screens that dominate the living room can still have the wow factor.

4K hit the mainstream in 2015 and it is only going to get more popular next year. With the likes of Netflix and BT Sport already offering 4K content and Sky looking to launch soon, HD already looks positively blurry.

While the following sets are all premium in look, features and price, 4K technology is actually relatively inexpensive, which means that your next TV will probably be a 4K one. Just keep your fingers crossed that someone is feeling extra generous and you get one from the following list...

