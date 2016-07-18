Strange brew! Unusual coffee machines to make your daily caffeine hit anything but ordinary

Previous Next 1/10

Introduction

Necking a cup of Joe before dashing to work may be part of most people's weekday routine, but some coffee connoisseurs turn their morning brew into an art form.

From carved wooden brewing contraptions to steampunk masterpieces and hi-tech machines that would leave Tony Stark green with envy, extravagant coffee machines come in limitless shapes and budgets to turn a quick drink into a morning ritual.

We have picked some of the most beautiful and plain weird looking machines to make your coffee extraordinary.