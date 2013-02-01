By Michael Sawh
Temple Run 2 Alternatives to play on Android and iPhone
Nine endless running games to play instead of the temple escaping smash
Considered to be a game which helped inspire the raft of endless runners now on the App Store and Google Play, Canabalt is based around a little man who looks like he has jumped out of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean video running on top of buildings. The faster you run through the levels, the tougher it became to clock up points. In the latest update, the side-scrolling action has been given a 3D makeover adding slicker visuals.
Price: £1.99 | Platform: Android and iPhone | Download Canabalt HD Android app | Download Canabalt HD iPhone app
Making zombie-dodging as frantic and tense as it should be, this endless running action serves up great visuals as you fight your way to safety with a host of control systems to escape the clutches of the undead. There's additional weapons to earn and in-app purchases to unlock more modes to keep the atmospheric action going.
Price: Free | Platform: iPhone | Download Into the Dead iPhone app
Fruit Ninja' creators Halfbrick Studios released this adorable, frantic side-scroller back in September 2011, and it has finally got some Android love. Play as Barry Steakfries; miserable salesman turned jetpack thief. If for some reason you weren't sold at 'jetpack thief', you'll be happy to know - it's free.
Price: Free | Platform: Android and iPhone | Download Jetpack Joyride Android app | Download Jetpack Joyride iPhone app
If you like mobile gaming with serious 8-bit styling, this side-scrolling gem comprises of frantically running through levels upper-cutting and jabbing your way through hordes of enemies and defeating bosses with plenty of content to unlock on the way. Disappointingly, it's now gone from free to a paid-for title, but it's a small price to pay to punch the hell out of stuff.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone | Download Punch Quest iPhone app
With Tiny Wings-esque cartoony graphics and the same hill sliding gameplay, Time Surfer uniquely adds power-ups and obstacles like spikes you need to avoid but also nabs a feature from indie smash Braid which means you turn back the clock if you make a mistake. But use your get out clause wisely because it will be running on a meter.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone | Download Time Surfer iPhone app
The 'other' bird game you need to play this particular bird also flys through the air, but that's where the similarity ends. An amazingly addictive little game, Tiny Wings pits you against not only the landscape, but time as well. Flap your tiny wings and hit those hills just right, and soon…oops, where's Sunday gone?
Price: £0.59 | Platform: iPhone | Download Tiny Wings iPhone app
Activision recently marked the 30th anniversary of the Atari 2600 classic by giving the game a reboot for smartphones and tablets with 3D graphics, Temple Run-style gameplay and a frantically switching camera angles that makes the modern makeover worthy once again of its exclamation mark.
Price: Free | Platform: Android | Download Pitfall! Android app | Download Pitfall! iPhone app
One of the surprise hits and worthy of a T3 Award App of the Year nomination, the psychedelic follow up to the first Whale Trail looks simplistically beautiful once again with a soothing soundtrack courtesy of Gruff Rhys of the Super Furry Animals. A Tiny Wings-esque continuous scrolling level mode has now been added and best of all, it's now free to play.
Price: Free | Platform: Android | Download Whale Trail Frenzy Android app
Rightfully picked out by Apple as one of the iOS game of the year for 2012, the addictive take on the Canabalt-style endless runner genre manages to channel the lush graphics and platforming complexities of the full-fat Rayman Origins into a succession of star-searching, touchscreened, one-input levels for two quid.
Price: £1.99 | Platform: Android and iPhone | Download Rayman Jungle Run iPhone app | Download Rayman Jungle Run Android app