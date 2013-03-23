Games you need to play before you die

Previous Next 7/49

Grim Fandango (PC)

Pete Dreyer, Staff Writer, T3

One of the great gaming stories. Neo noir hero Manuel 'Manny' Calavera is a suave - but dead - travel agent who risks it all to guide people through purgatory to the afterlife.

"Bound only by the paper-thin wrapper of mortality, a soul here lies, struggling to be free. And so it shall, thanks to a bowl of bad gazpacho, and a man named... Calavera."