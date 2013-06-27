By Max Parker
Best HTC One cases and covers 2013
Best cases and covers to keep your HTC One gleaming
Best cases and covers to keep your HTC One gleaming
If you're a military man, or are just super paranoid about hurting your beautiful One, this is the case for you. It comes with a protective screen for the front and a super-grip rubber shell, keeping your phone safe while not adding too much extra thickness. It's hard to think of anything that could hurt your phone as long as it's inside this guy - it even bears the seal of approval from the US Military. As if we needed any more convincing.
$39.99 | Body Glove
If you find yourself glancing at your phone ten times a day to check the time, you're in luck. HTC have felt your pain and have come up with a flip case that means you don't even have to press a button to check the time and weather.
What's more, the dot matrix also notifies you of calls, texts and emails without you having to open the flip cover. It's also got a hard back to protect your phone from everyday bumps and grazes, and comes in a range of colours. Perfect for checking your mail in awkward tight spots, like the tube at rush hour.
£34.99 | HTC
Regular outdoor runners and trainers rejoice - there may finally be an all-in-one solution for all the stuff you have to arry while out on the road. Take your keys, cash and phone (loaded up with your favourite fitness app) all in one place with this waterproof armband and pouch. Wearing your life on your sleeve is now so much easier, and there's no danger of anything slipping loose.
£24.99 | OverBoard
If you can't go even a few minutes in the shower without checking Facebook on your phone then check out the Drycase. After popping your One into the pouch, simply remove the air and a completely waterproof vacuum is created. Clever indeed.
Price: $39.99 (£26) | Link: Drycase
HTC's official foray into cases for its One gives us the Double Dip. Dodgy name aside, this simple and elegant shell keeps the One's good looks in tact, while adding an important level of protection.
Price: £17.99 | Link: HTC
The HTC One is a beautiful feat of engineering, yet the device could easily be rendered ugly by a drop on your garden patio. Protect your device, while still keeping its aluminium look, with this sleek case.
Price: £27 | Link: Incipio
Otterbox is known for their rugged, strong cases and the Defender Series for the HTC One is no different. Coming complete with a camo bird pattern, it's perfect for budding wildlife photographers aiming to take advantage of the phones ultra-pixel shooter.
Price: £47.99 | Link: Otterbox
The Boomsound speakers on the HTC One are great for watching movies, yet it's always a pain having to hold the phone for the two hour running time. However, this Smartflex case has a handy stand for easy hands-free table-top viewing.
Price: £29 | Link: Speck