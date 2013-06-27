Best HTC One cases and covers 2013

Previous Next 2/8

HTC Dot View Flip Cover Case

If you find yourself glancing at your phone ten times a day to check the time, you're in luck. HTC have felt your pain and have come up with a flip case that means you don't even have to press a button to check the time and weather.

What's more, the dot matrix also notifies you of calls, texts and emails without you having to open the flip cover. It's also got a hard back to protect your phone from everyday bumps and grazes, and comes in a range of colours. Perfect for checking your mail in awkward tight spots, like the tube at rush hour.

£34.99 | HTC