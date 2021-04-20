Apple iMac (M1, 2021): release date, price, specs and more

In today's Apple Event, the new 24in iMac was unveiled with a completely new design and the M1 chip. It's thinner than ever, with a design that echoes the iPhone 12 and iPad Air and comes in a range of seven colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver.

The iMac M1 features a 24in 4.5k retina display with 11.3 million colors. It comes with brand new speakers, mic and camera, as well as a new magic keyboard, which brings touch ID to the desktop machines for the first time, a magic mouse and trackpad, all color-coded to match the device. There's also a brand new power cable that attaches magnetically and incorporates an ethernet cable into the power connector to maintain a clean look.

M1 chip allows the iMac to be smaller and more efficient and now is just 11.5mm thick and weighs less than 10 pounds (4.46kg).

(Image credit: Apple)

The iMac M1 is available for order from April 30, 2021, with shipping in the second half of May.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iMac (M1, 2021): price

(Image credit: Apple)

The iMac M1 starts at $1299/ £1249 / AU$1899 with a seven-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and is available in green, pink, blue and silver.

The eight-core GPU version starts from $1499 / £1449 / AU$2199 with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (upgradeable to 512GB) and is available in all seven colors (green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver).

Apple iMac (M1, 2021): display and design

The new 24in 4.5K retina display sits roughly halfway between the previous 21.5in and 27-inch models, with a resolution that also falls in between. The 21.5-inch model seems to have now been discontinued from the range, while the 27in does remain.

The front of the iMac M1 is made from one single sheet of glass. Narrower bezels mean that despite a much larger display, the new iMac M1 is only fractionally larger than the 21.5-inch model. The display features True Tone technology to automatically adjust the color temperature and has an anti-reflective coating.

Apple iMac (M1, 2021): specs and features

The biggest changes inside the iMac – aside from the M1 chip – are in the camera, mic and speakers, described as the best ever in a Mac. The camera is in a 1080p HD device, like the 27-inch model, as well as a new three-array studio microphone, to reduce background noise and a six-speaker system that supports spatial sound with Dolby Atmos.

There are three new Magic Keyboard options, all color-matched to the device, including models that feature a number pad and Touch ID. New Magic Mouse and Trackpads are also color-coded but otherwise, look similar in design to previous models.

For connectivity, the iMac M1 features two Thunderbolt ports, with support for additional displays up to 6K (such as the Apple Pro Display XDR) and WiFi 6. The new power adapter incorporates a 1Gbps ethernet port and then attaches to the device with a magnetic connection.