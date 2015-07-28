5 things you need to know about Amazon Prime Music UK

Previous Next 1/6

Amazon Prime Music

The UK is well versed in music streaming. The recent launch of Apple Music means that Brits now have numerous services to choose from - from the might of Spotify to the quality control of Tidal.

Despite a crowded marketplace, Amazon is hoping that its service, Prime Music, has enough USPs to entice newcomers to its service. But just what is it offering and how is it different from the rest of the pack? In short, Prime Music is Amazon's replacement for its current music service. It adds in 'free' streaming alongside the ability to buy albums and tracks either digitally or on CD. It's Amazon's attempt to meld both free and premium content, much like it has done with its Instant Video service.

While it's not perfect, it does have a number of things going for it. Five to be exact. Read on to find out what they are...