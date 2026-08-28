Why I recommend Tapo's D205 video doorbell for homeowners

While I haven't reviewed every single video doorbell in the Tapo range from TP-Link, I did recently take a look at the Tapo D235 for T3 – awarding it 5 stars for being "packed with features, versatile, well priced" and offering "really good video and audio".

The closely related Tapo D205 video doorbell is now discounted by 21% over at Amazon, which means you can pick it up for £34.99 rather than £44.45. With a 2K resolution from its 3-megapixel camera sensor, you're guaranteed to get high-quality video and audio of what's at your front door.

Check out the Tapo D205 wireless video doorbell deal

Something worth factoring into your considerations: while there is a Tapo subscription to store video recordings in the cloud, it's not essential. You can instead opt for local storage via a microSD card, so there are no ongoing costs.

Save 21% TP-Link Tapo D205: was £44.45 now £34.99 at Amazon The Tapo D205 offers just about everything you could need in a video doorbell, from the crisp and clear video feed to the AI-powered person detection. There's a microSD card slot, so you don't have to pay for a cloud subscription, while the battery is estimated to last 180 days between charges.

As well as covering all the basics for a video doorbell – so quick, easy access to your video feed from your phone, and a solid, sensible design – you get integrations with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings, giving you plenty of options for connecting this up to the rest of your smart home kit.

It's worth going through everything that the Tapo D205 video doorbell offers, because there's a lot here. The 160-degree field of view gives you a comprehensive look outside your property, day or night – with the crisp black-and-white night vision taking over when the light drops.

There's AI-powered person detection built right in, again with no subscription necessary. That means the Tapo app lets you know when there's someone at your door, as opposed to the neighbour's dog or a passing delivery van. That cuts down on the number of alerts you get and how often you have to keep checking your phone.

If there is someone at your door, wherever you are in the world, you can opt for a standard call to your doorbell when the button is pushed. No need to open the app, or wait for video to load: just chat to whoever is calling right away. You can also set up preset responses to be sent when you're not at home.

On top of that, you've got the hassle-free setup, with no cabling and very little in the way of mounting. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery in the doorbell can last up to 180 days, but there's an external charging port, so you can top up the camera without needing to take it down.